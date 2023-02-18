Julia Garner Drips in Gucci Wearing Shiny Monogrammed GG Trousers and Crystalized Mesh Slingback Heels at ‘Ozark’ Sag Event

Julia Garner attended Netflix’s “Ozark” SAG event alongside her co-star Jason Bateman at Netflix Tudum Theater yesterday in Los Angeles. The star, as usual, dressed in a variety of Gucci pieces, including a monogrammed pair of slingback pumps.

Julia Garner attends Netflix’s Ozark SAG event at Netflix Tudum Theater on Feb. 17, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Netflix

All-black, Garner’s ensemble was a mix of grungy and girly elements comprised of a cropped black leather jacket with silver hardware layered overtop a black turtleneck tucked into her trousers. The trousers in question were high-waisted and embossed with a shiny black Gucci monogram that gave the comprehensive ensemble a textural interest. In addition to the monogrammed detailing, the pants were straight legged and fitted, making for a sharp tailored appearance that offset the rather casual nature of her jacket.

Related Ashley Graham Is Travel Ready in All Yoga Sweats, Gucci Hood and Black Leather Slides Lindsey Vonn Is an All-Star in Monogrammed Gucci Denim and Sparkling Pumps for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game with Dwayne Wade Kering CEO: Gucci's New Direction Will Return Brand to Growth, 'Determined' to Rebuild Trust in Balenciaga

The “Inventing Anna” star stacked on a gold chain necklaces fastened to large shiny pendants, the style worn in tandem with tiny matching metal hoops. As for her hair, the thespian wore her short blond locks in a shaggy pixie tamed into a deep dramatic side part with nude pins.

Jason Bateman and Julia Garner speak onstage during Netflix’s Ozark SAG event at Netflix Tudum Theater on Feb. 17, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Netflix

Completing Garner’s look were a pair of Gucci GG pointed square toe slingback pumps inspired by Gucci’s archives from the ’90s and early ‘2000s with pieces from Tom Ford’s era as creative director of Gucci. Made in Italy, the sleek pair were made of a black see-through mesh fabric and covered in a crystalized version of Gucci’s signature double G monogram that made the style shine. Attached to the style was small barely 2 inch kitten heels that offered a short but mighty boost.

Slingback pumps are one of the most elegant shoe styles that will never go out of style. The heels are a modern staple as they pair well with daytime or evening attire. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

A closer look at Julia Garner’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images for Netflix

Gucci monogrammed slingback pumps. CREDIT: via Bloomingdales

PHOTOS: Take a look at Gucci’s fall 2023 menswear collection.