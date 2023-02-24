Julia Garner Nods to the ’90s in Black Leather Dress & Slingback Kitten Heels at Gucci’s Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

Julia Garner went with a timeless look during Milan Fashion Week. The “Ozark” actress attended Gucci’s fall 2023 runway show on Friday. She sat front row alongside other stars like Salma Hayek, A$AP Rocky and more.

To the show, Garner donned a look reminiscent of the ’90s style. She wore a black leather midi dress with a square neckline and spaghetti straps. The dress also featured a strappy back.

Garner arrives at the Gucci show at Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 24. CREDIT: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci

Garner carried a black leather crossbody bag from Gucci and kept her accessories to a minimum.

Garner completed her look with a pair of black slingback heels. Her pointed-toe shoes featured a low kitten heel and a gold embellishment on the toes. She recently donned a similar style, wearing Gucci GG pointed square-toe slingback pumps to an “Ozark” SAG event earlier in February.

Garner arrives at the Gucci show at Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 24. CREDIT: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci

Slingback pumps are a modern staple as they pair well with daytime or evening attire. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

The “Inventing Anna” star has been a fan of Gucci for years now. She wore a pink dress from the brand to the Golden Globes earlier this year as well as a black Gucci dress to the Emmys in 2022. Just this week, the actress was named as one of the faces of Gucci’s cult-favorite Gucci Guilty fragrance line.

Hanni, Garner and Bailey are seen at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 24 CREDIT: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Gucci

Milan Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Milan, Italy. Held from Feb. 22-27, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Diesel, Roberto Cavalli, Prada, Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta.

