Julia Fox Serves Fierce Catwalk in Latex Bra, String Bikini & Leather Knee-High Boots on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

By Amina Ayoud
Julia Fox appeared on the latest episode of “Watch What Happens Live” with host Andy Cohen, which aired last night on Bravo. The WWHL Instagram posted a behind-the-scenes video of the “Uncut Gems” actress showing off her runway walk, while dressed daringly in a latex ensemble.

Fox’s look consisted of a black latex bra with triangular cups worn alongside a latex welding jacket. Both pieces were designed by Gryphyn, who also created Fox’s string bikini bottom. She paired the pieces with matching latex low-rise pants.

On her arm, Fox turned up the edge, toting a black mid-sized bag dotted with grungy spikes attached to an all-black chain shoulder strap. The bag is from Oliver Prime.

CREDIT: Heidi Gutman/BRAVO
Julia Fox on “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen and Whitney Rose
CREDIT: Heidi Gutman/BRAVO
CREDIT: Heidi Gutman/BRAVO
Julia Fox on “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen and Whitney Rose
CREDIT: Heidi Gutman/BRAVO

Continuing with her edgy theme, the social media star zipped up knee-high latex boots with triangular pointed toes and 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels. The style blended into her trousers thanks to the similarly shiny fabrics.

CREDIT: Heidi Gutman/BRAVO
Julia Fox on “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen and Whitney Rose
CREDIT: Heidi Gutman/BRAVO

Fox has worn a variety of sleek dresses and catsuits on past red carpets, hailing from Alexander Wang, Dior and Jean Paul Gaultier. The “PVT Chat” actress‘ formal footwear has also included pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik. In recent weeks, Fox has become a rising star in the fashion world, attending Diesel and Versace shows during Fashion Month and making her runway debut in LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 fashion show.

