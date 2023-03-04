Julia Fox Goes Sky-High in Extreme Snakeskin Platforms and Slouchy Patent Leather Dress at Vivienne Westwood’s Fall ’23 Show

Julia Fox attended Vivienne Westwood’s fall 2023 show in Paris today alongside top stars like Halsey and Jared Leto, among others.

Julia Fox is seen heading to The Vivienne Westwood fall 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: GC Images

The illustrious star stepped out in a patent leather maxi dress featuring a fitted look and a high-shine finish. The dress was expertly draped with a slouchy skirt and a structured bodice. Fox wore a matching leather coat overtop her dress with balloon sleeves, the addition creating a cohesive appearance. The “Uncut Gems” muse wore a sculptural butterfly mask in silver that shrouded her features, the piece upping the drama factor.

When it came to footwear, Fox stepped into a towering pair of brown platform boots to complete her outfit. The towering style featured embossed snakeskin uppers with rounded platform soles, as well as thick block heels totaling at least 6 inches in height. The set was finished with a height-boosting base that gave Fox a big boost while further adding an edgy component. She finished the look with a printed brown bag.

A closer look at Julia Fox’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

Fox has worn a variety of sleek dresses and catsuits on past red carpets, hailing from Alexander Wang, Dior and Jean Paul Gaultier. The “PVT Chat” actress‘ formal footwear has also included pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik. In recent weeks, Fox has become a rising star in the fashion world, attending Diesel and Versace shows during Fashion Month and making her runway debut in LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 fashion show.

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from February 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.

