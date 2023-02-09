Julia Fox Channels 90s Grunge in Ripped White T-Shirt, Reflective Skirt & Platform Combat Boots

Julia Fox was photographed while out in New York yesterday. Fox took on the 90s grunge style, dressed in a two-piece set featuring a studded choker and platform boots.

The model’s two-piece was comprised of a slouchy bomber jacket and maxi skirt made out of a reflective shiny silver fabric. The bomber jacket featured exaggerated sleeves and was lined with bright orange fabric. Underneath the shiny outerwear sat a highly distressed white cropped top featuring rips and holes all down the front.

Julia Fox is seen on Feb. 08, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

Fox carried a black leather bag with a uniquely elongated oval shape and sported a black leather choker adorned with sharp metal spikes.

As for footwear, Fox stepped out in black platform combat boots. The utilitarian style featured calf-high leather uppers in a sleek lace-up silhouette, complete with rounded toes and ridged rubber platform soles with reliable non-slip tread. Each shoe stopped just above her ankles and added an edge to Fox’s outfit while remaining comfortable for longtime wear.

Classically made of black leather, combat boots were adopted by counterculture movements in the 1980s and 1990s, like the goth, punk, grunge and heavy metal scenes.

Fox has worn a variety of sleek dresses and catsuits on past red carpets, hailing from Alexander Wang, Dior and Jean Paul Gaultier. The “PVT Chat” actress‘ formal footwear has also included pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik. Fox has become a rising star in the fashion world, attending Diesel and Versace shows during Fashion Month and making her runway debut in LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 fashion show.

