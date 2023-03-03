Julia Fox Gives Wardrobe Essentials an Edgy Twist in Denim Pantaboots, Puffer Jacket & Spiked Trucker Hat for Paris Fashion Week

Julia Fox was photographed this Friday in Paris during Fashion Week. The actress wore wardrobe essentials, like a white tank top and denim pants, but with an edgy and modern approach.

Fox wore her white tank tucked into slouchy high-waisted denim. Overtop the tank sat a black cropped puffer leather vinyl kept open to spotlight her shirt.

Julia Fox is seen on March 02, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: GC Images

She toted a Hodakova belt bag worn with a red baseball cap featuring daring silver spikes that jutted out of the hat, giving the headwear a grungy element.

When it came down to footwear, Fox opted for blue denim boots that were attached to her trousers, embracing the pantaboots trend. The pair featured angular pointed toes that transitioned into thick brown block heels ranging around 4 to 5 inches in height for a sturdy boost.

A closer look at Julia Fox’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

The heel height certainly made the “Uncut Gems” muse much taller, while streamlining her silhouette, creating a cohesiveness. The shoe-meets-pants combo is a favorite for the star.

Julia Fox is seen on March 02, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: GC Images

Fox has worn a variety of sleek dresses and catsuits on past red carpets, hailing from Alexander Wang, Dior and Jean Paul Gaultier. The “PVT Chat” actress‘ formal footwear has also included pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik.

Paris Fashion Week runs from Feb. 27 through March 6. The fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Balmain and more through runway shows and presentations.

