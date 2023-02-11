Julia Fox Shines in Cropped Jacket & Matching Miniskirt With Faux-Fur Boots at Jonathan Simkhai’s NYFW Show

Julia Fox attended Jonathan Simkhai’s fall 2023 show at 180 Maiden Lane yesterday in New York.

Julia Fox attends the Jonathan Simkhai show during New York Fashion Week at 180 Maiden Lane on Feb. 10, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

The ever fashionable star styled a two-piece set featuring a cropped metallic gray jacket with a tattered distressed hem. In addition to it’s stringy hem, the jacket also featured an asymmetrical fit that further diversified the silhouette. The cropped outerwear was worn alongside it’s matching counterpart made of the same shiny distressed material with button closures down the front. Sets have become a signature for Fox for their easy and stylish nature.

For finishing touches, Fox toted a silver woven mini bag and slicked her hair back, tinging the roots with gray, giving her lengthy locks an aged quality.

Julia Fox attends the Jonathan Simkhai show during New York Fashion Week at 180 Maiden Lane on Feb. 10, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Fox added a dramatic pair of thigh-high boots to her look. The footwear featured gray faux-fur uppers that wrapped around the singer’s calves and up the leg with a chunky silhouette, rounded toes, and thick soles that added a few inches to her height. Faux-fur boots have become a trending topic in the fashion industry, seen on many famous feet from Ashanti and Kendall Jenner to Lisa Rinna among many others.

Often considered the sexiest boot silhouette, thigh-high boots most often stop mid-thigh for an elongated leg-climbing look. Commonly made of leather or suede, thigh-high boots are extremely versatile and most often worn with short skirts or shorts, dresses featuring high slits or very tight-fitting pants.

Julia Fox attends the Jonathan Simkhai show during New York Fashion Week at 180 Maiden Lane on Feb. 10, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Fox has worn a variety of sleek dresses and catsuits on past red carpets, hailing from Alexander Wang, Dior and Jean Paul Gaultier. The “PVT Chat” actress‘ formal footwear has also included pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik. Fox has become a rising star in the fashion world, attending Diesel and Versace shows during Fashion Month and making her runway debut in LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 fashion show.

