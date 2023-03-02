Julia Fox Continues Edgy Style Streak in Belt Dress & ‘Clock’ Heels at Hodakova’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Julia Fox was photographed this Wednesday on her way to Hodakova’s fall 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Fox strutted the streets of Paris in a black leather midi-length dress made entirely of belts. The belts were set up lengthwise, the silver belt buckles lining the hem of the garment.

Julia Fox is seen on March 02, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: GC Images

Each belt came into a loop, folding in on itself to create the hem. Keeping her nice and cozy, overtop the whimsical dress sat a lengthy black leather coat embellished with silver studs that matched the buckles on her dress.

Fox toted a leather mini bag featuring sweeping embossed detailing on a matt black base. As for her hair, Fox flipped the script and dyed her brown hair a deep dark red styled straight.

On her feet, the “Uncut Gems” star opted for a sharp addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of black pointed-toe heels with thin straps that wound round Fox’s ankles. The black leather pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches and clock faces that sat atop the shoes’ triangular toes.

A closer look at Julia Fox’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

Fox has worn a variety of sleek dresses and catsuits on past red carpets, hailing from Alexander Wang, Dior and Jean Paul Gaultier. The “PVT Chat” actress‘ formal footwear has also included pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik. In recent weeks, Fox has become a rising star in the fashion world, attending Diesel and Versace shows during Fashion Month and making her runway debut in LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 fashion show.

Julia Fox is seen on March 02, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: GC Images

Paris Fashion Week runs from Feb. 27 through March 6. The fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Balmain and more through runway shows and presentations.

