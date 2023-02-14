Julia Fox Boldly Styles Horse-Inspired Skirt With ‘Fetish’ Heels for NYFW

Julia Fox made a daring fashion statement as she was seen taking the streets of the Big Apple during New York Fashion Week last night.

The “Uncut Gems” star wore an ultra-cropped black leather hooded jacket with gloves. She continued the leather theme with a matching horse-inspired maxi skirt that featured circular cutouts on the back and a long faux hair tail.

Julia Fox is seen on Feb. 13, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

Fox accessorized with a black leather dog-shaped handbag by Thom Browne. She kept her warm brown hair in a sleek style which complimented her dramatic makeup that featured winged eyeliner and a glossy lip.

The model completed the look by slipping into a pair of black ‘Fetish’ heeled ankle boots from Balenciaga. The style is crafted from calf leather and features a five-finger shape at the toe, a side zip fastening and a black leather sole.

Julia Fox is seen on Feb. 13, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

Fox was styled by Briana Andalore who has navigated the actress through her new grunge signature style. The two have known each other since they were 16 and have gone on to become lifelong friends and business partners for a luxury clothing brand called Franziska Fox.

This appearance came shortly after the model was seen at LaQuan Smith’s fall 2023 fashion show that same day. Fox sat front row in a slick black catsuit and clear heels as the designer debuted his new collection.

Julia Fox attends LaQuan Smith’s fall 2023 fashion show at the Rainbow Room in New York City during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 13, 2023. CREDIT: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In the past couple of years, Fox has become known for her edgy and futuristic style. The “No Sudden Move” actress always makes surprising fashion choices like the melting dress and plastic-wrapped platforms she wore to last year’s Harper’s Bazaar Icons party. Fox usually likes to go for head-to-toe drama. Her vast shoe closet is filled with every style from buckled boots to platform heels from top labels like Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik.

