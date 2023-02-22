Julia Fox’s Edgiest Outfits During Fall 2023 Fashion Month, from Body Bags to Heeled Pants

Leave it to Julia Fox to make a daring style statement — and do so for a full month, at that.

As the fall 2023 fashion show season has begun, so has Fox’s sleek reign across multiple cities. Known for her dark, daring and adventurous sensibility while getting dressed — no heel is too high, no bag is too heavy, and no dress is too cut-out — the “Uncut Gems” actress is clearly taking her open-minded approach to fashion to new heights this month. The rest of us are simply along for the ride — whether on her fox-shaped Thom Browne handbag or not, however, is the question.

Fox’s outfits have continued to make headlines after her runway debut in Feb. 2022 and have only grown since. Now a darling of designers including Jackson Wiederhoeft, LaQuan Smith, Diesel’s Glenn Martens and more, the “Forbidden Fruits” podcast host’s viral nature is on a soaring trajectory — and not just from her 8-inch-plus heels (though they do help). Instead, it seems Fox’s newest fashion phase has cemented her position as a rebellious industry mainstay, be it from our inability to look away from her most avant-garde pieces (standouts include a literal body bag and hair-topped pumps) or take inspiration from them.

At New York Fashion Week, Fox brought her fashionable persona to shows for numerous designers, including Smith, Wiederhoeft, Dion Lee and Willy Chavarria — and made headlines as the most-spotted star in attendance all week. Her first step into Fashion Month emphasized her love of denim — this time in a triple-piece outfit, featuring a sustainably made MPaz Studio dress and jacket with heeled Gia Borghini boots.

A day later, Fox strolled in Manhattan in a pale olive green satin jacket and midi skirt, paired with a shredded white crop top. Fox gave the pieces a punk-rock twist with a spike-trimmed choker and platform combat boots.

At Jonathan Simkhai’s show for his renamed namesake brand, Simkhai, Fox was spotted in a shimmering, frayed silver and black denim cropped jacket and miniskirt. She paired the set with her now-viral silver hair, as well as faux-fur knee-high boots and a sparkly clutch.

The actress made headlines at Dion Lee’s sultry fall 2023 fashion show at 100 Avenue of the Americas, wearing a faded brown leather jacket and zippered miniskirt atop a Hollywood Gifts graphic tank top. Fox’s distinctive glamour came from her accessories: a crystal-coated Diesel handbag and white pointed-toe heels that appeared trimmed with human hair.

For LaQuan Smith’s runway show at the Rainbow Room, Fox was front and center in the front row alongside her stylist Briana Andalore, Lil Nas X and Teyana Taylor. Dressed in a black breastplate-trimmed catsuit from Smith’s spring 2023 collection, Fox later revealed the bodycon piece included a gold metal back plate — which she accented with a metal mask and clear-soled platform boots.

Fox took her animal last name to new heights with a leather fox-shaped handbag by Thom Browne. Tapping into her renowned love of leather, the bag was paired with a set of matching cutout pants — complete with a horse-like tail — a hooded crop top and heeled boots.

For Jackson Wiederhoeft’s fall 2023 show, Fox arrived in one of her most-viral outfits for the Week: a sparkly pink strapless dress from the designer’s namesake brand, accented with 3D white poodle detailing. The actress revamped the piece with her signature style, however, pairing it with a set of white leather lace-up pumps with thick platform soles and staggering stiletto heels totaling at least 8 inches tall.

Fox’s appearance at Willy Chavarria’s fall 2023 show — regarded as one of the strongest of the Week — found her wearing pieces from the Californian designer’s spring collection: a sheer mesh “Catechism”-printed jersey and paneled black and white trousers. Completing her outfit were patent-heeled boots, as well as a new hair look: Deep scarlet locks (with eyebrows to match).

To close Fashion Week in Manhattan with a bang, Fox hit the streets with a body bag. Her shocking accessory — a black leather human-shaped handbag by designer Mikhael Kale, complete with high heels and blonde extensions — was paired with a leather jacket, light denim miniskirt and black Pleaser platform boots with 9-inch heels.

In Italy, Fox returned on the first day of Milan Fashion Week. Though it’s certainly not the last time we’ll see her (she has Milan and Paris to travel through until March, after all), the star made a viral appearance in head-to-toe stone-washed Diesel denim — literally, thanks to her heeled trousers that also served as her shoes. For a mommy-and-me moment, Fox brought her son Valentino as her date (also wearing all-denim). After all, mother knows best.

