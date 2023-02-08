Julia Fox Redefines Denim-on-Denim in Unexpected Waistband Dress With Pointy Boots

Julia Fox is back again with another bold approach on denim.

The “Uncut Gems” actress stepped out in New York City on Tuesday night. She sauntered around in a dress made up of deconstructed denim.

Fox’s dress was comprised of vertically sewn-together jeans waistbands in various shades of blue, in addition to sewn-together pieces along the hip. The garment featured an asymmetrical top and bottom hem with an undone fringe effect. Fox added a patchwork denim jacket over the dress for a little more warmth. She carried a small blue tope handle purse.

Fox steps out in NYC on Feb. 7. CREDIT: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

For her footwear, the actress kept the Canadian tuxedo theme going. She wore light-wash denim boots from Gia Borghini. The boots reached Fox’s calf and featured a sharp pointed toe as well as brown heels that reached 4 inches in height.

This outfit is just one of Fox’s recent risky style moves. Last year, she cut up a blue and white Hawaiian floral-printed towel and turned it into a dress. However, Fox has also worn a variety of sleek dresses and catsuits on past red carpets, hailing from Dior, Alexander Wang and Jean Paul Gaultier.

The “PVT Chat” actress‘ formal footwear has also included pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik. In recent weeks, Fox has become a rising star in the fashion world, attending Diesel and Versace shows during Fashion Month and making her runway debut in LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 fashion show. More recently, she starred in Knwls’ Fall Winter 2022 campaign.

PHOTOS: Check out some of Julia Fox’s most sleek fashion moments over the years.