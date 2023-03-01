Julia Fox Goes Bold in Sheer Bodycon Dress & Mesh Boots at Courrèges’ Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Julia Fox attended Courrèges’ fall 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday. The “Uncut Gems” star wore an edgy motocross-inspired ensemble featuring edgy details and sharp footwear.

Fox was outfitted in a black mesh dress featuring a circular cutout that showed a spotlight on her navel, which was fitted with dangling jewelry. Set overtop her dress, Fox wore an ultra-cropped Courrèges black leather jacket that was cropped above the bodice with lengthy sleeves.

Julia Fox attended Courrèges’ fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2023, in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

Coordinating her accessories, Fox carried a black leather mini bag with shiny silver hardware and the Courrèges’ logo neatly embossed on the handle. Rounding out the look, the fashionable personality shaded her eyes with thin black “The Matrix”-esque sunnies, making Fox look effortlessly cool. As for her hair, Fox’s tresses were dyed a deep dark red and worn wet.

When it came down to footwear, the thespian sported black boots with exaggerated pointed toes like knives with an overall matt finish. The striking pair also featured see-through mesh sections that transitioned into short stiletto heels that ranged around 1 to 2 inches in height.

A closer look at Julia Fox’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

Fox has worn a variety of sleek dresses and catsuits on past red carpets, hailing from Alexander Wang, Dior and Jean Paul Gaultier. The “PVT Chat” actress‘ formal footwear has also included pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik. In recent weeks, Fox has become a rising star in the fashion world, attending Diesel and Versace shows during Fashion Month and making her runway debut in LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 fashion show.

Paris Fashion Week runs from Feb. 27 through March 6. The fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton Balmain and more through runway shows and presentations.

