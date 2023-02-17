Julia Fox Carries a 6-foot-tall ‘Body Bag’ Purse in Towering 9-Inch Pleaser Heels

Julia Fox stopped traffic as she strouted the streets of New York City dressed in a head-to-toe latex outfit and a “Body Bag.”

The “Uncut Gems” actress, who is known for her edgy fetish-inspired looks, was seen walking the streets of Manhattan last night while carrying a human-shaped bag that featured a black latex bodysuit, long platinum blonde hair and platform boots. The singular piece is a creation of Canadian designer Mikhael Kale, known for his conceptual and avant-garde style.

Julia Fox wearing a "body bag" by Mikhael Kale on the streets of New York on Feb. 16.

To create this eye-catching look, the actress worked with friend and longtime collaborator Briana Andalore who is behind her most viral looks. The duo became business partners creating a luxury clothing brand called Franziska Fox.

Regarding footwear, the actress matched her bag’s edgy look by slipping into a towering pair of black latex 9-inch pleasers heels. This silhouette is one of Fox’s go-to’s when it comes to shoes, and has worn them before pairing them with latex leggings, silky dresses and denim.

Julia Fox wearing a “body bag” by Mikahel Kale on the streets of New York on Feb. 16.

When it came to beauty, Fox debuted a new look by dying her hair in a deep scarlet tone with fluor pink eyebrows. She completed the look with a bold red lip matching her hair.

Julia Fox wearing a “body bag” by Mikahel Kale on the streets of New York on Feb. 16.

New York Fashion Week previewed upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlit new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Proenza Schouler, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also featured brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.

PHOTOS: Julia Fox’s Sleekest Looks Over the Years