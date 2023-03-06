Julia Fox Channels ‘Big Foot’ in Massive Fur Boots & Leather Bikini During Paris Fashion Week

Julia Fox followed the lyrics of Flo Rida’s “Low” and took “the boots with the fur” to the streets of Paris this weekend.

The “Uncut Gems” actress stepped out during Paris Fashion Week, channeling the Big Foot in massive, fur-covered boots that rose above her knee. The boots made the viral MSCHF Big Red Boots look small in comparison.

Fox is seen on March 04, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Fox paired the oversized footwear with a black cropped P.L.N. bomber bolero and upcycled leather panties from the label. She carried a black fur heart-shaped bag that matched her boots perfectly. Fox added small black sunglasses to the outfit as well.

This is just one of the actress’ dramatic displays. In February, she wore a black leather hooded jacket with gloves paired with a matching horse-inspired maxi skirt that featured circular cutouts on the back and a long faux hair tail. However, Fox has also worn a variety of sleek dresses and catsuits on past red carpets, hailing from Dior, Alexander Wang and Jean Paul Gaultier.

The “PVT Chat” actress‘ formal footwear has also included pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik. In recent weeks, Fox has become a rising star in the fashion world, attending Diesel and Versace shows during Fashion Month and making her runway debut in LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 fashion show. More recently, she starred in Knwls’ Fall Winter 2022 campaign.

