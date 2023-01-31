Julia Fox Brings Back Biker Shorts With Daring Sheer Top & Towering Peep-Toe Platforms

Julia Fox shared a photo of her colorful outfit over on her Instagram Story yesterday.

Fox’s look was comprised of a baby blue sheer off-the-shoulder cropped blouse. The long-sleeve style featured ruffled trim on the bodice and down the sleeves. On bottom, the fashionable star styled pastel high-waisted biker shorts with a whimsical print.

Julia Fox sharing her outfit via her Instagram Story. CREDIT: via Instagram

On the accessories front, Fox carried what appeared to be a silver mini shoulder bag. As for her hair, Fox wore her brown tresses parted down the middle.

Lifting herself to new heights, Fox sported a daring pair of black peep-toe platform heels that added a major boost to the “Uncut Gems” actress’ look. The platform pair featured chunky soles, thick sturdy straps, rounded toes and towering block heels reaching around 6 inches in height.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles, and can be found in various colorful iterations from top brands like Gucci, Valentino, and Burberry.

Fox has worn a variety of sleek dresses and catsuits on past red carpets, hailing from Alexander Wang, Dior and Jean Paul Gaultier. The “PVT Chat” actress‘ formal footwear has also included pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik. Fox has become a rising star in the fashion world, attending Diesel and Versace shows during Fashion Month and making her runway debut in LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 fashion show.

