Julia Fox Edges Up in Miniskirt Made of Belts & Over-The-Knee Denim Boots During Milan Fashion Week

Julia Fox served another bold look during Milan Fashion Week on Friday wearing an edgy getup.

The focal point of her outfit was the miniskirt. The unique piece was constructed of large leather belts amalgamated together by leather cords.

Julia Fox is seen on Feb. 24, 2023, in Milan. CREDIT: GC Images

Fox paired the skirt with a white lace top and layered it under a white leather motorcycle jacket complete with bold straps and zippers.

For accessories, she threw on a white satchel with an intricately structured top handle. The 33-year-old let her newly bright red hair flow freely.

On her feet, the model wore a pair of towering light denim boots that rose above her knees. Over-the-knee boots are having a moment this season, and rightfully so. Dolce & Gabbana, Schutz, Amina Muaddi, and Steve Madden have a variety of styles to choose from when it comes to this trend. It’s evident that the mommy mogul is a fan of denim boots as she donned denim pantaboots to Diesel’s fall 2023 runway show earlier this week.

A closer look at Julia Fox’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

Fox has worn various sleek dresses and catsuits on past red carpets, hailing from Alexander Wang, Dior and Jean Paul Gaultier. The “PVT Chat” actress’s formal footwear also included pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik. Fox has become a rising star in the fashion world, attending Diesel and Versace shows during Fashion Month and making her runway debut in LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 fashion show.

Julia Fox attends Diesel’s fall 2023 fashion show with her son, Valentino, in Milan, Italy during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 22, 2023. CREDIT: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Milan Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Milan, Italy. Held from Feb. 22-27, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Diesel, Roberto Cavalli, Prada, Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta.

