Joy Taylor Hits Coachella 2023 in Fringe Bra Top & Cargo Pants With Nike Dunks

Fox Sports 1 host Joy Taylor was among the many stylish festivalgoers that headed to the desert for Coachella 2023 this weekend.

Taking to Instagram, the TV personality showed off the looks she put together for the hugely-popular music festival. In a post shared on Sunday, she can be seen modeling a peach-hued fringe top layered over a white bra. On the bottom, the 36-year-old wore matching cargo pants featuring a high-rise fit and a satiny finish.

As for shoes, Taylor laced up a pair of trendy white and blush-pink Nike Dunks. The low-top style featuring leather construction boasts a white foundation with “Rose Whisper” overlays and Nike Swoosh. A fresh colorway, the retro basketball-inspired sneakers currently retail for upwards of $150 on farfetch.com.

In another post, Taylor posed in almost the same outfit — but instead of the fringe layer, she wore a sheer pink long-sleeved shirt over her white bra. Meanwhile, she accessorized with dangly earrings and sunglasses.

Beyond loving classic Nike silhouettes, a cursory scroll of the television host’s Instagram will reveal she also favors Jordans and Reeboks when it comes to sneakers. In terms of other styles, Taylor tends to reach for strappy sandals, over-the-knee boots and timeless, pointy-toed pumps.

Sunday marked the third day of Coachella, an annual music festival held in Indio, California, celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Kali Uchis, Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and Willow Smith.

