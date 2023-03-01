Jourdan Dunn Gets Edgy in Purple Jacket, Latex Bra & Sandals at Paco Rabanne’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Jourdan Dunn attended Paco Rabanne’s fall 2023 show in a punchy purple look. The model celebrated the luxury house on Wednesday at its show presented at Paris Fashion Week. She joined other familiar faces in the front row including Halsey, Amina Muaddi, Lisa Rinna and more.
To the event, Dunn wore a matching purple jacket and pants. Her cropped jacket featured orange grommets and was constructed from a shiny material. She wore a jacket with purple high-waisted pants with a straight-leg opening. Dunn added a black patent latex bra top under her jacket and accessorized the look with purple-rimmed sunglasses, clear chunky bracelets and a pink purse.
The actress added sandals that tied in her top to the outfit. She wore black patent leather heels. Her slingback sandals featured a thin strap across the toes and a low heel that reached at least 2 inches.
Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from February 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.