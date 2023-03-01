Jourdan Dunn Gets Edgy in Purple Jacket, Latex Bra & Sandals at Paco Rabanne’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Jourdan Dunn attended Paco Rabanne’s fall 2023 show in a punchy purple look. The model celebrated the luxury house on Wednesday at its show presented at Paris Fashion Week. She joined other familiar faces in the front row including Halsey, Amina Muaddi, Lisa Rinna and more.

To the event, Dunn wore a matching purple jacket and pants. Her cropped jacket featured orange grommets and was constructed from a shiny material. She wore a jacket with purple high-waisted pants with a straight-leg opening. Dunn added a black patent latex bra top under her jacket and accessorized the look with purple-rimmed sunglasses, clear chunky bracelets and a pink purse.

Dunn attends the Paco Rabanne Fall Winter 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 1. CREDIT: Pierre Suu/Getty Images

The actress added sandals that tied in her top to the outfit. She wore black patent leather heels. Her slingback sandals featured a thin strap across the toes and a low heel that reached at least 2 inches.

