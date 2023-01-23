Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Works Out in Backwards Stance Socks & Vans Sneakers With Rob Gronkowski

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s son Joseph Baena complemented his gym attire with an interesting shoe choice in his latest Instagram post.

Over the weekend, the bodybuilder and fitness model uploaded a humourous video on the social media site. The new Reel sees Baena flexing his muscles with the caption “feeling like the biggest guy in the gym” until former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski enters the room. The quick clip ends with Baena sitting on the chair of a machine and eventually holding his head with disappointment.

“Gotta switch gyms now” Baena jokingly captioned the upload.

For his workout, Baena wore athletic attire that included a black sleeveless Vans Off The Wall muscle T-shirt. The top featured a round neckline, distressed detailing near the arm and was emblazoned with the Vans Off The Wall logo. Baena teamed the lightweight separate with dark blue sweatpants.

Completing the actor’s look was a pair of white Stance socks. Some of his followers noticed that the socks were “backwards.” “Stance socks logo supposed to go on the inside,” one follower commented. Others remarked on Baena’s footwear choice for the workout: a pair of Vans Checkerboard slip-on shoes.

Vans Checkerboard Slip-On Shoe CREDIT: Vans

Although the shoe doesn’t offer the cushioning of athletic running sneakers, the Vans slip-on is an everyday essential due to its timeless design and extreme comfort. The style features a slimmed-down profile, textile insole and cotton drill lining. The shoes are enhanced by their low-profile canvas uppers, supportive padded collars, elastic side accents and signature rubber waffle outsoles for superior grip.

Gronkowski was also dressed in workout gear. The athlete donned a simple short-sleeve black T-shirt with gray shorts.

