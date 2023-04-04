Jordyn Woods Serves Cozy Street Style in Teddy Coat & Louis Vuitton x Air Force 1 White Gym Green Sneakers

Jordyn Woods gave her cozy style a vibrant boost in her latest Instagram post. The 25-year-old fashion influencer uploaded a collection of images on the social media site, which sees her posing backstage in several street-style staples.

“Back by popular demand,” Woods captioned the post.

The model wore a bright green teddy coat that was paired with a white mock-neck crop top and high-waist sweatpants. Woods accessorized the look with a silver Bottega Veneta Jodie handbag.

The media personality styled her hair in voluminous curls. As for makeup, she went with sharp winged eyeliner and a glossy neutral pout. To further elevate her ensemble, Woods tied her wardrobe together with the Louis Vuitton x Air Force 1 Low “White Gym Green” sneakers.

The sneakers received the Shoe of the Year award at the 2022 FN Achievement Awards. Nike VP Roderick Blaylock presented the award, which was accepted by Virgil’s wife Shannon Abloh, CEO and managing director of Virgil Abloh Securities.

Louis Vuitton x Air Force 1 ‘White Gym Green’ Sneakers. CREDIT: GOAT

The Louis Vuitton x Air Force 1 Low ‘White Gym Green’ is taken from a bespoke AF1 collection designed by the late Virgil Abloh in one of his final projects with the French luxury brand. Assembled in Louis Vuitton’s manufacturing facility in Fiesso d’Artico, Italy, this pair features a tonal Monogram print on a two-tone upper built with a combination of white calf leather and green trompe-l’oeil canvas. ‘Louis Vuitton Paris’ is stamped in gold lettering on the heel tab, matching Virgil Abloh’s signature Helvetica text on the sneaker’s medial side. The low-top is mounted on a white rubber midsole, marked with doubled-up ‘AIR’ branding and supported by a green rubber outsole.

Woods is undeniably an “It Girl.” Her daring style and impressive sneaker collection have made her become a fashion favorite. Her shoe silhouettes come from brands like Bottega Veneta, Rick Owens, Chanel and Dior. When she’s not in kicks, you will likely catch her in sleek pumps, breezy sandals and fun mules. She has further solidified her status in the fashion world by launching her own size-inclusive activewear titled, Secndnture. The socialite has also collaborated with popular brands like Shein, Pretty Little Thing and Boohoo.

