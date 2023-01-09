Jordyn Woods Shines in Fuzzy Slit Dress & Sparkling Sandals at Sister Jodie Woods’ Birthday Party

Jordyn Woods was a vision in white while attending her sister Jodie Woods’ birthday party on Saturday. Over the weekend, the model and fashion influencer uploaded a slew of images and Reels on Instagram.

Woods posed in a white fuzzy one-shoulder dress by Hanifa. The soft floor-length piece featured sheer slits at the top and throughout the skirt. The garment also included a thick shoulder strap and fitted bodice.

To further elevate the moment, the ShoeDazzle ambassador accessorized with an array of jewelry including dangling diamond earrings, statement pearl and metallic bracelets and a large pearl ring. Woods styled her long boho knotless in a high ponytail and rounded out the look with soft sultry glam — a shimmery eyeshadow with sharp winged eyeliner and a neutral matte pout.

When it came down to the shoes, Woods completed her wardrobe with a sparkling set of strappy sandals, as seen on a video posted to her account. The crystal-embellished silhouette wrapped around her ankle and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

Woods has a daring sense of style and and impressive sneaker collection. Her shoe silhouettes come from brands like Bottega Veneta, Rick Owens, Chanel and Dior. When she’s not in kicks, you will likely catch her in sleek pumps, breezy sandals and fun mules. She has further solidified her status in the fashion world by launching her own size-inclusive activewear titled, Secndnture. The socialite has also collaborated with popular brands like Shein, Pretty Little Thing and Boohoo.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Woods’ style through the years.