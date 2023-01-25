Jordyn Woods Channels Jessica Rabbit in Red Bodycon Dress & Fiery Hair for Shein

Jordyn Woods had an all-red moment as she took to Instagram to remind her followers to shop from Shein for their Valentine’s Day outfits and gifts.

Channeling the likes of Jessica Rabbit from the 1988 film “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” the model donned a red off-the-shoulder bodycon dress that featured a crisscross detailing along the neckline. The fitted piece is from the brand’s Sxy collection.

Woods opted for no jewelry to keep the focus on the vibrant dress. Her fiery red hair was parted to the side with soft curls framing her face which featured glamorous makeup with a cut crease and a nude lip. The stunning look was created by hairstylist and makeup artist Jay who has also worked with Kylie Jenner, Blac Chyna and Nicki Minaj.

The model originally debuted the new hairdo when she celebrated the launch of her first clothing line, Woods by Jordyn. She was seen pairing the new hair with black velvet Louboutins and a sheer bodycon dress from the new collection.

Along with her Shein partnership, the model continues to keep herself relevant in the fashion industry with brand collaborations. She has worked with other companies like Pretty Little Thing and Boohoo.

When it comes to footwear, Woods’ style is versatile. For casual days, she is often seen in sleek sneakers from brands like Nike. For red carpet appearances, she usually gravitates towards towering pumps and breezy sandals. Her closet is filled with styles from top labels like Bottega Veneta, Rick Owns and Chanel.

