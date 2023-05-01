Jordyn Woods Poses in Sheer Graphic Dress & Suede Sandals

Jordyn Woods took to Instagram on Saturday as she posed next to her car.

The model wore a sheer gray dress that featured an all-over industrial graphic design decorated with scattered crystal embellishments. The fitted silhouette had a slit that brought attention to the back of the piece

Woods accessorized the look with silver-toned accessories opting for a pair of hoops and two bulky rings. She kept her dark brown hair in a softly curled style complimenting her subtle makeup that featured a glossy nude pink lip.

The model completed the look by slipping into a pair of dark gray sandals. The suede heels featured an almond toe decorated by a thin toe strap similar in width to the ankle strap. The sandals brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about three inches tall.

Woods’ look was put together by stylist Jill Vincent.

The last time we saw Woods was attending the Fear of God fashion show last month with her younger sister Jodie. She sat front row wearing a hoodie dress with fuzzy boots.

In the past couple of months, the fashion influencer has been busy with her very own clothing line, Woods by Jordyn. She launched the company with a 3-piece collection earlier this year in January and has since been working on the next one.

The model continues to keep herself relevant in the fashion industry with brand collaborations. She has worked with other companies like Pretty Little Thing, Shein and Boohoo.

When it comes to footwear, Woods’ style is versatile. For casual days, she is often seen in sleek sneakers from brands like Nike. For red carpet appearances, she usually gravitates towards towering pumps and breezy sandals. Her closet is filled with styles from top labels like Bottega Veneta, Rick Owns and Chanel.

