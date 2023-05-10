Jordyn Woods Pops in Yellow Bodycon Minidress & Square-Toe Heels at PrettyLittleThing x Kappa Launch Party

Jordyn Woods attended the PrettyLittleThing x Kappa launch party in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The model arrived at the Sunset Room Hollywood in a yellow strapless minidress with a red graphic showing a design exclusive to the new capsule collection. She layered the fitted silhouette with a denim trench coat that featured unhemmed lining throughout the piece.

Jordyn Woods at PrettyLittleThing x Kappa launch party. CREDIT: Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Woods accessorized with a pair of studs, a cross pendant chain, a tennis necklace and an assortment of gold rings. She added to the look with a pair of red sporty sunglasses and a red Chanel quilted crossbody bag that featured a gold CC clasp and a gold-linked chain intertwined with the leather material.

The model completed the look by slipping into a pair of red sandals. The leather heels slipped into a square toe which was decorated by a thin toe strap. The ankle strap of the vibrant sandals supported the height from the stiletto heel which was about 4 inches tall.

Jordyn Woods at PrettyLittleThing x Kappa launch party. CREDIT: Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Woods has kept her relationship with the clothing company since collaborating on a collection in October of 2020. Since then, she has gone on to work with other brands and is now focusing on her very own clothing line, Woods by Jordyn. She launched the company with a 3-piece collection earlier this year in January and has since been working on the next one.

When it comes to footwear, Woods’ style is versatile. For casual days, she is often seen in sleek sneakers from brands like Nike. For red carpet appearances, she usually gravitates towards towering pumps and breezy sandals. Her closet is filled with styles from top labels like Bottega Veneta, Rick Owns and Chanel.

