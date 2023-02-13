Jordyn Woods Elevates Cutout Houndstooth Blazer With Crystal-Embellished Sunglasses & Pointy Heels at Area’s NYFW Show

Jordyn Woods gave preppy style a chic upgrade while attending Area’s spring 2023 show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 11. For its latest collection, the brand explored the beauty of fruits and their symbolic meaning of arts and pop culture.

For the high-fashion affair, Woods donned a houndstooth blazer with Area’s crystal slit trousers. The overcoat featured pointy shoulder pads, oval cutouts near the lapels and pink houndstooth accents on the side and at the center.

Jordyn Woods attends AREA’s spring/summer 2023 ‘Fabulous Fruits’ show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 11, 2023.

To take things up a notch, the fashion influencer accessorized with mirrored crystal-embellished sunglasses, dangling statement earrings, a collection of midi rings and a small black handbag. Woods debuted a new blunt-cut bob that was parted on the side and a glossy pink pout.

When it came down to the shoes, the social media personality tied her outfit together with sharp pointy heels. The silhouette peaked out underneath her pants leg and included an elongated triangular pointed toe.

A closer look at Jordyn Woods pointy heels at AREA spring/summer 2023 show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 11, 2023.

Woods has a daring sense of style and and impressive sneaker collection. Her shoe silhouettes come from brands like Bottega Veneta, Rick Owens, Chanel and Dior. When she’s not in kicks, you will likely catch her in sleek pumps, breezy sandals and fun mules. She has further solidified her status in the fashion world by launching her own size-inclusive activewear titled, Secndnture. The socialite has also collaborated with popular brands like Shein, Pretty Little Thing and Boohoo.

New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Proenza Schouler, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.

