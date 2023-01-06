Jordyn Woods Slips Into Rubber Rain Boots With Graphic Hoodie & Leggings for Self-Care Spa Day

Jordyn Woods was casually dressed to enjoy a self-care day.

On Thursday, the model and fashion influencer took her Instagram followers along as she treated herself to a lymphatic massage at the Tox in Los Angeles.

Woods appeared in cozy style for her appointment. The 25-year-old media personality layered a black coat over a grey zip-up hoodie for the outing. Sticking to a chill vibe, Woods complemented both pieces with a pair of form-fitting black leggings.

Jordyn Woods via Instagram Stories on Jan. 5, 2023.

Woods styled her boho knotless braids in a high ponytail and opted for a fresh face no makeup look. The ShoeDazzle ambassador accessorized with gold earrings and a black Hermès Birkin bag.

Completing Woods’ look was the Chanel Rubber Rain Boots. The silhouette was embossed with the label’s signature logo on the pull tab and also included a shiny round toe and small square heel.

Rubber boots are perfect for the colder months as it protects from the elements, while still allowing the wearer to show some leg. The style has become a canvas for many different silhouettes, colors and patterns thanks to the shoe’s versatile nature. Rubber boots are perfect for weathering storms and snowy conditions, but can also be worn rain or shine.

Woods is undeniably an “It Girl.” Her daring style and impressive sneaker collection have made her become a fashion favorite. Her shoe silhouettes come from brands like Bottega Veneta, Rick Owens, Chanel and Dior. When she’s not in kicks, you will likely catch her in sleek pumps, breezy sandals and fun mules. She has further solidified her status in the fashion world by launching her own size-inclusive activewear titled, Secndnture. The socialite has also collaborated with popular brands like Shein, Pretty Little Thing and Boohoo.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Woods’ style through the years.