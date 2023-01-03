Jordyn Woods Gets Edgy in Red Sandals With Cropped Jacket & Camouflage Denim Jeans for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game

Jordyn Woods amped up a street-style ensemble with eye-catching elements in her latest Instagram post.

The model and fashion influencer uploaded a carousel-style image on the social media site, showing her support for the Minnesota Timberwolves who defeated the Denver Nuggets by 124-111 yesterday.

The snapshots see Woods posing courtside in a fashionable fit. “Just another game day fit in the freezing cold. Top of the year, excited for what it has to offer,” Woods wrote under the photos.

When it came to the outfit, the 25-year-old media personality donned a red cropped jacket with a simple black top. Woods complemented both pieces with camouflage cargo pants that included a denim waistband and thick, denim cuffs and distressed details near the hem.

To place more emphasis on her ensemble, Woods simply accessorized with a diamond choker necklace and a black Hermés Birkin bag. For glam, she went with a shimmery eyeshadow and a glossy neutral pout. The “Trigger” star parted her hair in the middle and styled it in boho knotless braids.

Related Tia Mowry Manifests 'True Year' in Sequined Peplum Top & Matching Pants With Black Strappy Sandals Karrueche Tran Gets Daring in Sheer Dress With Low-Rise Bikini Bottom & Wrap-Around Sandals in Miami Sia Hits High Notes in Whimsical Balloon Dress & Mismatched Bow Heels at 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party'

When it came down to the shoes, Woods completed her look with a pair of sparkling red strappy sandals. The silhouette had a glittery strap across the toe and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

Woods is undeniably an “It Girl.” Her daring style and impressive sneaker collection have made her become a fashion favorite. Her shoe silhouettes come from brands like Bottega Veneta, Rick Owens, Chanel and Dior. When she’s not in kicks, you will likely catch her in sleek pumps, breezy sandals and fun mules. She has further solidified her status in the fashion world by launching her own size-inclusive activewear titled, Secndnture. The socialite has also collaborated with popular brands like Shein, Pretty Little Thing and Boohoo.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Woods’ style through the years.