Jordyn Woods Styles Hoodie Dress With Fuzzy Boots for Fear of God Fashion Show

Jordyn Woods brought her cozy style to the Fear of God fashion show on April 19. The fashion influencer attended the affair with her younger sister Jodie Woods.

Jerry Lorenzo held his first-ever runway presentation for the luxury fashion label at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The invite-only event turned into a star-studded affair as several celebrities flocked to the amphitheater to get a preview of the brand’s eighth collection.

Woods took to Instagram to give her followers a close look at her outfit through a series of photos. She donned an oversized beige blazer by Fear of God. The overcoat had pointy lapels and loose-fitting sleeves. She paired the jacket with an oatmeal-colored hoodie that she wore as a dress.

Adding a dose of edge to her look, Woods accessorized dangling hoop earrings, a clear bangle bracelet a collection of statement midi rings. The model styled her brown knotless braids in a high ponytail. As for glam, she went with a shimmery smokey eye, dramatic winged eyeliner and a glossy nude lip.

Rounding out Woods’ outfit was a pair of fuzzy cream boots covered. Boots are an essential shoe style to have in your wardrobe during the cold months. They provide endless versatility and give any outfit a sealed touch.

Woods’ daring style and impressive sneaker collection have made her become a fashion favorite. Her shoe silhouettes come from brands like Bottega Veneta, Rick Owens, Chanel and Dior. When she’s not in kicks, you will likely catch her in sleek pumps, breezy sandals and fun mules. She has further solidified her status in the fashion world by launching her own size-inclusive activewear titled, Secndnture. The socialite has also collaborated with popular brands like Shein, Pretty Little Thing and Boohoo.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Woods’ style through the years.

