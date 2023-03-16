Jordyn Woods Cheers Courtside in Blue Minidress & White Slingbacks at Celtics-Timberwolves Game

Jordyn Woods shared a slideshow of photos from her glam night out on Instagram today. The model took herself to a basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Woods, whose boyfriend is Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, sat courtside in a bright cobalt blue dress and Amina Muaddi slingback.

Woods’ dress was a long sleeve style with a mock neckline in a short bodycon fit made of some sort of knit material. Overtop the dress sat a lengthy white coat, the lapels lined with a matching white faux fur that brought the outerwear to life. Bringing on the bling, Woods wore diamond-encrusted necklaces layered up, worn alongside equally diamond studs. As for her hair, Woods wore her dark tresses parted down the middle, styled in curls.

When it came to footwear, Woods slipped into a pair of pointed-toe slingback pumps by FNAA-winning designer Amina Muaddi to finish her outfit. The social media star’s $1,223 set included smooth leather uppers in a stark white, complete with sharp triangular toes. Muaddi’s signature sparkling crystal buckles topped each toe for a glamorous finish. The set was complete with the designer’s pyramid-based “Martini” heels, totaling at least 3 inches in height for added elevation. Muaddi’s shoes are enjoyed by a plethora of top stars including Nicky and Paris Hilton, Lori Harvey and Khloe Kardashian, among others.

Amina Muaddi white slingback pumps. CREDIT: Farfetch

Woods is undeniably an “It Girl.” Her daring style and impressive sneaker collection have made her become a fashion favorite. Her shoe silhouettes come from brands like Bottega Veneta, Rick Owens, Chanel and Dior. When she’s not in kicks, you will likely catch her in sleek pumps, breezy sandals and fun mules. She has further solidified her status in the fashion world by launching her own size-inclusive activewear titled, Secndnture. The socialite has also collaborated with popular brands like Shein, Pretty Little Thing and Boohoo.

