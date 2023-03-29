Jordyn Woods Delivers Cozy Beach Style in Knit Cardigan With Baggy Denim Jeans & Beaded Slides

Jordyn Woods gave her cozy style an edgy twist in her latest Instagram post.

On Wednesday, the model and fashion influencer uploaded a series of carousel-style images on the social media site. The new photos see Woods posing on a beautiful beach in casual attire.

“Something bout the way you just get me,” Woods wrote under the post.

Woods looked cool and comfortable for a day out in the sun. The 25-year-old media personality donned a white knit knee-length cardigan. She complemented the closet staple with a white Prada tank top and baggy low-rise acid was jeans.

The ShoeDazzle ambassador opted for minimal accessories and only added a small black quilted Chanel handbag, diamond stud earrings and layered necklaces. She parted her voluminous, curly tresses in the middle and went with soft glam.

Completing Woods’ wardrobe was a pair of black and white beaded slides. The slip-on style had a round outsole and thick leather strap across the toe.

Related Kansas City Chiefs Owner's Daughter Gracie Hunt Serves Chic Spring Style in Platform Wedges & Nike Sneakers for NFL League Meetings Recap Eva Longoria Adds Platform Converse Sneakers to Her Workout Style Tracee Ellis Ross Channels 'Girlfriends' Character in Cropped Blazer With Bedazzled Trousers & Ankle Boots

Slides are a type of sandal featuring an open back with one or two securing straps across the top of the foot, allowing the wearer to slip their foot in with ease. The slippers are an essential shoe style for the spring and summer seasons. The slip-on style has been adopted by tons of celebrities with open arms due to its endless styling versatility and one-piece molded upper which takes comfort up a notch.

Woods is undeniably an “It Girl.” Her daring style and impressive sneaker collection have made her become a fashion favorite. Her shoe silhouettes come from brands like Bottega Veneta, Rick Owens, Chanel and Dior. When she’s not in kicks, you will likely catch her in sleek pumps, breezy sandals and fun mules. She has further solidified her status in the fashion world by launching her own size-inclusive activewear titled, Secndnture. The socialite has also collaborated with popular brands like Shein, Pretty Little Thing and Boohoo.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Woods’ style through the years.