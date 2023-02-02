Jordin Sparks Amps Up Ripped Denim Jeans With Plunging Bodysuit & Strappy Sandals at Ted Reid’s Pre-Grammy Reception Party

Jordin Sparks gave her casual style a chic boost for Ted Reid’s Pre-Grammy reception party. The event was held at an exclusive event in Los Angeles on Feb. 1. The 2023 Grammy Awards will broadcast live on CBS on Sunday, Feb. 5.

Sparks was all smiles for the occasion. The “No Air” singer arrived at the affair in a padded leather jacket. Underneath, she wore a long-sleeve black bodysuit. The piece had a deep V-neckline with subtle ruffled details on the chest and a fitted bodice. She teamed the top with ripped light-wash denim jeans that had slits on the knee and cuffs on the hem.

Jordin Sparks attends Ted Reid’s Pre-Grammy Reception on Feb. 1, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: WireImage

The “Sparkle” actress kept her accessories minimal and styled her hair in a low curly ponytail. Sparks rounded out the look with soft glam and a glossy neutral pout.

Related Tracee Ellis Ross Preps for Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour With Hair Fan, Sleek Slit Leggings & 6-Inch Heels Paris Hilton Brings Glitter on the Golf Course in Pyramid Heels With Fingerless Gloves & Pleated Miniskirt Heidi Klum Talks Baby Plans in Feathered Jumpsuit & Platform Pumps on 'Jennifer Hudson'

Completing the Grammy-nominated artist’s look was a pair of strappy sandals. The silhouette featured a thick strap across the toe, an asymmetrical strap across the instep and sat atop a block heel.

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

(L-R) Ted Reid and Jordin Sparks attend a Pre-Grammy Reception on Feb. 1, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: WireImage

Sparks’ performance and event footwear often include neutral, metallic or vibrantly colored pumps, peep-toe and platform heels from a range of brands, including Giuseppe Zanotti and Christian Louboutin, In fact, the “American Idol” winner memorably wore a set of Louboutin’s green cork-heeled platform sandals throughout her music video for “One Step At A Time.” Sparks also wears colorful Reebok and Nike sneakers while off-duty.

PHOTOS: Discover high heels through the decades in the gallery.