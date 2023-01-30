Jordan Mailata’s Fiancé Niki Ikahihifo-Bender Kicks Back in Retro Jordans to Celebrate Eagles Win Over 49ers at Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata and his fiancée, Niki Ikahihifo-Bender, were among the hundreds of folks who celebrated the team’s 31-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers during Sunday night’s game. With this win, the Eagles won the National Football Conference title and is now Super Bowl bound, where they will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Ikahihifo-Bender supported her fiancee by wearing an Eagles-inspired getup, as seen on NFL’s Instagram page. She slipped on a black crewneck hoodie covered in the Eagles emblem along with football helmets. The sweater also featured Mailata’s signature “68” number as a way to pay homage to her partner. The wife-to-be paired the hoodie with black leggings to achieve ultimate comfort.

Ikahihifo-Bender selected Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Pine Green to bring out the green in her top and bring the look to completion. This style traditionally features a black toe, but this toe box is colored in with an abundance of green.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Pine Green CREDIT: Farfetch

After decades of delivering eye-catching sneakers, Air Jordans are one of the most popular streetwear options, with new releases constantly creating a frenzy among sneakerheads.

Mailata, who stands 6′ 8″ and dons a size 18 in shoes, always wears a pair of Nike cleats on the field, but he gets playful while off-duty in styles like chunky boots, chelsea boots and NikeLab Air Force 1 Lows. Together, the couple finds a fluid balance when it comes to footwear, as Ikahihifo-Bender has also been seen wearing everything from thong sandals to strappy heels from Tony Bianco.

Mailata will become the third Aussie to play in the year’s biggest game. Not to mention, he could also become the second Aussie to win the Super Bowl — Jesse Williams was the first to conquer the Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks in 2013.

