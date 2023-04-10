Jonas Brothers Perform ‘Waffle House’ on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in Coordinated Boots

The Jonas Brothers hit the stage at “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend to perform two new songs as well as dust off their acting skills.

Kevin, Joe and Nick joined host Molly Shannon on Saturday night in New York City. They performed “Waffle House” as well as “Walls” featuring Jon Bellion and Kirk Franklin. The new tunes will appear on “The Album,” the brothers’ seventh studio album out May 12.

The Jonas Brothers performs Waffle House on ‘SNL’ on April 8. CREDIT: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

For their “Waffle House” performance, the brothers wore different outfits. Nick went with a light-wash denim jacket paired with jeans of a similar shade. He added a black shirt under his jacket and rounded it out with black boots. Joe wore black pants with a white shirt worn under a black and white diamond print leather jacket and black boots. Kevin went with black pants as well and a black shirt paired with his black and brown jacket. He also wore black boots to round out his outfit.

Though the brothers were joining the late-night show as musical guests, they also joined Shannon in a skit, where she reprised an old character named Sally O’Malley from her days as a cast member on “SNL.” In the sketch, Shannon’s character served as a choreographer for the boy band.

Shannon with Joe, Kevin and Nick during the Sally O’Malley sketch on ‘SNL’ on April 8. CREDIT: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

While the brothers generally don’t match their outfits exactly while performing, they typically wear cohesive looks. As their music has evolved over the years, so has their style. Lately, Kevin, Joe and Nick have tended to wear ’70s-esque style with lots of fitted pants, suede and leather jackets and Western boots.

