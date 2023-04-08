Jodie Turner-Smith Delivers Futuristic Glam in Metallic Boots & Pleated Dress at Star Wars Celebration

Jodie Turner-Smith looked radiant in red at the Star Wars Celebration held at the ExCel in London today.

The actress attended a studio panel for the iconic film and revealed her starring role in the new “Star Wars: The Acolyte.” “The Acolyte” will take place outside the Skywalker Saga era. It is set at the end of the High Republic, the period being explored and is expected to delve into the dark side of the Force like never before.

Jodie Turner-Smith attends the studio panel at Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London at ExCel on April 7, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Dis

The “White Noise” star wore a vibrant red dress for the occasion. The piece featured a deep V-neckline, belted waist and dramatic pleated midi skirt.

To amp up her look, Turner-Smith accessorized with dangling earrings, a choker necklace and statement rings. Sticking to a bold style moment, she added purple eyeshadow and a glossy neutral pout.

A closer look at Jodie Turner-Smith’s silver metallic boots at the Star Wars celebration on April 7, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Getty Images for Disney

Giving her look a futuristic touch, Turner-Smith slipped into a pair of silver metallic boots. The pointy silhouette featured a sharp, triangular toe and sat atop a thin stiletto heel. Boots are an essential shoe style to have in your wardrobe. They provide endless versatility and give any outfit a sealed touch.

Jodie Turner-Smith attends the studio panel at Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London at ExCel on April 7, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Getty Images for Disney

Turner-Smith made her acting debut in Lena Waithe’s “Queen and Slim” alongside Daniel Kaluuya. Since then, the entertainer has become a fashion fixture on the red carpet often delivering captivating looks and attention-grabbing styles on the red carpet. She never refrains from making bold style statements by constantly embracing vibrant shades and striking silhouettes. Turner-Smith’s follows suit as she tends to gravitate towards embellished platforms, strappy sandals, lace-up boots and sharp heels.

