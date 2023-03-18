Jodie Turner Smith Dons Whimsical Black and White Sequined Jumpsuit and Platforms at 2023 Gem Awards

Jodie Turner Smith attended the 2023 Gem Awards yesterday in New York.

Jodie Turner Smith attending the 2023 Gem Awards on March 17, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com

For the award show, Smith donned a whimsical high-shine sequined jumpsuit in a dizzying geometric black and white print. The garment featured long billowing sleeves with structured shoulders and a bell-bottom styled hemline that gave the jumpsuit movement. For accessories, Smith carried a matching clutch.

Jumpsuits have a unique history. They were first created in the early 1900s for people who were, yes, literally jumping out of planes. The style first transferred over to the fashion scene in the 1930s, but was mostly utilitarian (a la Rosie the Riveter) for several decades. It wasn’t until the 1960s that jumpsuits caught on in casual fashion, dominating style trends until the 1980s. After a hiatus from popular fashion, jumpsuits came back again in the early 2000s, especially catching on in formalwear.

Although they were slightly hard to see, Smith sported what appeared to be a daring pair of black platform heels that added a major boost to her look. The pair featured chunky soles, thick sturdy straps, rounded toes and towering block heels reaching around 5 inches in height. The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles, and can be found in various colorful iterations from top brands like Gucci, Valentino, and Burberry. Platforms are a regular occurrence in Smith’s shoe assortment.

The 21st annual Gem Awards took place on Friday, March 17, 2023 at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York. The gala began at 6:30PM with cocktail hour, with dinner and an awards ceremony following at 8:00PM. The Gem Awards aims to raise the visibility of the fine jewelry and watch industry by honoring the work of leaders, creators and luminaries.

