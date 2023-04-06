Jodie Comer Shines in Plunging Sequin Dress & Strappy Sandals on ‘Stephen Colbert’

Jodie Comer brought sparkling style to “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Wednesday night.

The actress sat down with Colbert to chat about winning an Olivier Award for her one-woman Broadway stage show, “Prime Facie,” her parents receiving a free meal after bringing home her trophy to Liverpool and she even joked about maintaining her English accent.

For the appearance, Comer initially arrived in a black almost floor-length belted duster coat. Underneath, the Emmy Award-winning star wore a black sequin dress. The glittery piece featured thin spaghetti straps, a plunging scooped neckline and a flowy skirt with a ruffled hemline.

To place more emphasis on her ensemble, Comer opted for minimal accessories. She parted her blond tresses in the middle and curled the ends. As for makeup, the “Killing Eve” alum went with soft glam and a neutral matte pout.

Jodie Comer appears on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on April 5, 2023. CREDIT: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Jodie Comer arrives at “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on April 5, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

Sticking to a monochromatic moment, Comer completed her look with a pair of black strappy sandals. The slip-on silhouette featured an asymmetrical strap on the instep, across the toe and at the back. The minimalistic style also had a round toe and a thin stiletto heel.

A closer look at Jodie Comer’s strappy sandals at “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on April 5, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

Jodie Comer appears on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on April 5, 2023. CREDIT: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

PHOTOS: From the 1920s to Today: High Heels Through the Decades