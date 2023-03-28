×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Jimmy Kimmel’s Wife Molly McNearney Pops in Polka-Dot Dress & Pumps at ‘Air’ Premiere in Los Angeles

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney
“AIR” World Premiere – Red Carpet
“AIR” World Premiere – Red Carpet
“AIR” World Premiere – Red Carpet
“AIR” World Premiere – Red Carpet
View Gallery 46 Images

Jimmy Kimmel’s wife Molly McNearney was sharply outfitted for the “Air” premiere in Los Angeles.

While on the red carpet at the Regency Village Theatre on Monday night with Kimmel, McNearney posed in a black Saint Laurent minidress. Her silky style featured puffed shoulders with long sleeves, a pussybow neckline and fitted skirt, covered in a white polka dot print for a contemporary finish.

Jimmy Kimmel, Molly McNearney, Air, red carpet, premiere, celebrity red carpet, movie premiere, heels, high heels, pumps, black pumps, satin pumps, dress, polka dot dress, Saint Laurent, minidress
Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney attend the “Air” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, 2023.
CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

Her ensemble was complete with a black clutch on a thin gold chain, as well as a thin gold chain bracelet, sunburst-shaped drop earrings and a gold Cartier Love bangle.

Kimmel was also sharply dressed for the occasion, wearing a maroon shirt and charcoal jeans with a brown suede zip-up jacket and black suede sneakers.

When it came to footwear, McNearney slipped on an equally sharp pair of black pumps to complete her outfit. Her satin style included triangular toes and closed counters, finished with thin 4-inch heels for a sleek height boost. The traditional style added a sharp formal finish to her attire while creating a monochrome appearance from its smooth texture and neutral hue.

Jimmy Kimmel, Molly McNearney, Air, red carpet, premiere, celebrity red carpet, movie premiere, heels, high heels, pumps, black pumps, satin pumps, dress, polka dot dress, Saint Laurent, minidress
A closer look at McNearney’s pumps.
CREDIT: Gilbert Flores
Directed by Ben Affleck, “Air” tells the story of Nike’s journey to sign Michael Jordan, played by Damian Young and launch Air Jordan sneakers in the 1980s. The drama stars include Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Bateman and Viola Davis — who Jordan himself specifically requested to portray his mother, Deloris Jordan. The movie held its world premiere at South by Southwest in March, and will launch in theaters on April 5.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad