Jimmy Kimmel’s Wife Molly McNearney Pops in Polka-Dot Dress & Pumps at ‘Air’ Premiere in Los Angeles

Jimmy Kimmel’s wife Molly McNearney was sharply outfitted for the “Air” premiere in Los Angeles.

While on the red carpet at the Regency Village Theatre on Monday night with Kimmel, McNearney posed in a black Saint Laurent minidress. Her silky style featured puffed shoulders with long sleeves, a pussybow neckline and fitted skirt, covered in a white polka dot print for a contemporary finish.

Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney attend the “Air” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

Her ensemble was complete with a black clutch on a thin gold chain, as well as a thin gold chain bracelet, sunburst-shaped drop earrings and a gold Cartier Love bangle.

Kimmel was also sharply dressed for the occasion, wearing a maroon shirt and charcoal jeans with a brown suede zip-up jacket and black suede sneakers.

When it came to footwear, McNearney slipped on an equally sharp pair of black pumps to complete her outfit. Her satin style included triangular toes and closed counters, finished with thin 4-inch heels for a sleek height boost. The traditional style added a sharp formal finish to her attire while creating a monochrome appearance from its smooth texture and neutral hue.