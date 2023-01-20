BTS’ Jimin Makes Sharp Appearance in Slouchy Suit & Rubber Boots at Dior’s Fall 2023 Menswear Show

BTS’s Jimin attended Dior’s fall 2023 menswear show during Paris Fashion Week today all suited up.

Jimin from BTS attended the Dior Homme menswear fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 20, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Corbis via Getty Images

The “Yet To Come” singer was dressed in a light gray oversized blazer, the jacket worn overtop a cozy taupe turtleneck. On bottom, the South Korean singer wore pleated gray trousers with a similarly oversized fit, the hem tucked into his boots.

On his feet, the K-Pop sensation wore gray and white lace-up rubber boots reminiscent of combat boots. The pair consisted of rounded toes, rubber uppers, cream-colored laces and thick platform-style soles. The new Dior global ambassador‘s shoes gave the ensemble a rather utilitarian vibe, contrasting the overall sharp and formal nature of his clothing.

Comprised of seven members — Jungkook, V, Park Ji-min, Kim Seok-jin, Suga, RM and J-Hope — BTS is the current top K-pop group in the world. The band often coordinates outfits ranging from casual separates and trendy streetwear-inspired ensembles to chic suiting, both on and off stage.

When it comes to footwear, the singers’ unified shoes range from boots to sneakers — though they’re always coordinated through color, silhouette and tone. Aside from wearing stylish outfits, the group members are also rising stars in the international fashion scene, having been outfitted for their 2019 State de France concert by Dior and becoming global brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton in 2021.

Paris Fashion Week Men’s began the year with a range of new menswear shows, held in Paris from Jan. 17-22. Presenting brands and designers will include Saint Laurent, Hermés, Dior, Givenchy and Rick Owens. Most notably, the Week will feature new brand developments, including its debut shows from Botter and Ludovic de Saint Sernin, as well as KidSuper designer Colm Dillane’s debut line for Louis Vuitton.

