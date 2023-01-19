BTS’s Jimin Is Announced as Dior’s New Global Ambassador Ahead of Paris Fashion Week Show

BTS’s Jimin is slated to attend Dior’s Fall 2023 Menswear show during Paris Fashion Week. The brand announced the singer as its new global ambassador, confirming that he will be a guest at the fashion show scheduled for tomorrow.

For the announcement, Jimin posed outfitted in the French brand. The Korean pop star is the second BTS member to have a singular designer label back him; Suga being the first with Valentino.

BTS’ Jimin in Dior. CREDIT: Via Dior

The expert dancer was dressed in a turquoise mesh jacket. Beyond the mesh was a floral pattern that peeked through thanks to the sheer quality of the mesh. On bottom, Jimin wore green high-waisted trousers with a militaristic feel, the baggy style featuring crisp pleating that ran down each pant leg, offering the style a tailored appearance. Each pant leg was tucked into the top of his boots.

On his feet, the K-Pop sensation wore olive green lug sole boots with rounded toes, botanical-esque turquoise stitching and platform-style soles. The Louis Vuitton global ambassador’s shoes gave the ensemble a rather grungy vibe, contrasting the overall chill streetwear nature of his clothing.

BTS’ Jimin in Dior. CREDIT: Via Dior

Composed of seven members — Jungkook, V, Park Ji-min, Kim Seok-jin, Suga, RM and J-Hope — BTS is the current top K-pop group in the world. The band often coordinates outfits ranging from casual separates to suiting, both onstage and off. When it comes to footwear, their unified shoes range from boots to sneakers — though they’re always coordinated through color, silhouette and tone.

Aside from wearing stylish outfits, the group’s members are also rising stars in the international fashion scene, having been outfitted for their 2019 State de France concert by Dior and becoming global brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton in 2021.

