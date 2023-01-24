Jill Biden Coordinates With President Joe Biden in Two-Toned Blue Scarf & Knee-High Boots for White House Arrival

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden were a coordinated duo while arriving at The White House on Jan. 23. The presidential pair returned to Washington after enjoying a weekend at their beach house in Rehoboth, Del.

Dr. Jill Biden was effortlessly chic as she walked across the South Lawn in a knee-length black coat. The outerwear had buttons near the sleeves, slightly pointed shoulders and square pockets.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden disembark Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Jan. 23, 2023. CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on Jan. 23, 2023. CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

To keep warm during the chilly temperatures, the educator covered her neck with a two-tone blue scarf and continued to accessorize with tinted aviator shades.

When it came down to the shoes, Jill completed her look with black knee-high boots. The slip-on silhouette featured an elongated triangular pointed-toe and sat atop a chunky, block heel.

President Biden was sharply suited in a black blazer and matching trousers. He completed his look with a white button-down shirt and a blue tie. Rounding out his look was a pair of loafers.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on Jan. 23, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to fashion, the first lady’s style is filled with chic and stylish pieces. She has mostly worn midi-length skirts, dresses, tailored silhouettes, collared coats and textured fabrics. For footwear, Jill’s choices are classic and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels including SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

