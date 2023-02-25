Jill Biden Gets Graphic in Viral Geometric ‘Minecraft’ Dress With Athletic Sneakers in Namibia

Jill Biden had herself a viral Twitter moment during a two-day visit to Namibia. The first lady was outfitted in a geometric dress from Swiss designer Albert Kriemler’s brand Akris from the 2023 resort collection.

Biden’s dress was reminiscent of silhouettes seen in the ’60s. The garment featured a short sleeved collared top half followed by a flared A-line skirt. Set on a white and tan background with a front-facing button down closure, Biden’s dress had an earth toned print made of pixilated squares that gave the dress a whimsical appearance. In hues of orange, forest green and yellow among others, the graphic prints made a nonsensical image that many likened to the popular pixilated game Minecraft.

Jill Biden, left, speaks with participants in two different programs that are funded through the United States Presidents Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), at the Hope Initiative Southern Africa in Windhoek, Namibia on Feb. 23, 2023. CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

For a comfortable and casual twist, Biden wore black athletic sneakers with matching black laces and mesh uppers. The soles, which were thick and made of rubber, were a contrasting white. The sporty style is much like any other athletic shoe, made with a flexible, breathable and aerodynamic mesh made for everything from working out to running errands.

When it comes to footwear, Biden’s choices are always classic and chic. The first lady frequently favors versatile heels in nude and black tones from brands like Stuart Weitzman. Color-coordinated pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, typically from labels like Jimmy Choo.

PHOTOS: Check out Jill Biden’s classic style evolution.