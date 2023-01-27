Jill Biden Celebrates Lunar New Year in Vibrant Red Dress & Pointed-Toe Pumps With President Joe Biden at White House

Dr. Jill Biden joined her husband, President Joe Biden, for the first-ever Lunar New Year reception at the White House.

Lunar New Year is the beginning of a lunar calendar or lunisolar calendar year, whose months are determined by moon cycles. During the reception, the President and first lady acknowledged the recent shootings in the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities in California.

For the occasion, the first lady donned a vibrant red dress designed by One/Of. Her long-sleeve ensemble was created with a luxurious fabric covered in Asian-inspired floral embellishments. The dress fell right below her knees, creating a midi silhouette. She added glamour to the look with a set of gold bangle bracelets, a simple chain necklace, and diamond-encrusted teardrop earrings.

U.S. first lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden arrive for a reception celebrating Lunar New Year in the East Room of the White House on Jan. 26, in Washington, DC. CREDIT: Getty Images

For footwear, the New Jersey native opted for a pair of her go-to shoe style: pointed-toe pumps. This sharp-toed set included triangular toes, closed sides and angular counters crafted from classic suede. She elevated the look with a thin stiletto 4-inch heel for an effortless height-boosting finish. The brilliant contrast between the dress and shoes offered the perfect amount of sophistication.

U.S. first lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden arrive for a reception celebrating Lunar New Year in the East Room of the White House on Jan. 26, in Washington, DC. CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

Jill’s style philosophy is classic. Manolo Blahnik, Valentino, Stuart Weitzman, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo are some of her favorite footwear brands as they easily meet her needs. While pointed-toe pumps make up most of her shoe arsenal, she is no stranger to kicking back in espadrille wedge sandals or ankle boots.

Jill recently donated two dresses she wore during President Joe Biden’s inauguration day to the “First Ladies Collection” exhibited at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in Washington. Biden selected her blue wool tweed dress designed by Alexandra O’Neill and her evening gown, a white wool dress with a matching cashmere coat designed by Gabriela Hearst.

PHOTOS: Jill Biden’s Style Through the Years