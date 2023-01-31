Jill Biden Thinks Pink in Pleated Skirt & Sleek Knee-High Boots to Meet Soldiers’ Families at Fort Drum Tour

Jill Biden was effortlessly chic for her latest appearance. The first lady visited Fort Drum in New York City on Jan. 30. Biden stopped by the military reservation as part of her Joining Forces initiative, which supports military and veteran families, caregivers and survivors.

Following her visit, Dr. Biden gave her Instagram followers a peek at some of the sweet moments through a Reel video.

“My heart is so full after spending the day with military families at Fort Drum, New York. #JoiningForces,” Biden captioned the video.

Biden looked pretty in pink for the occasion, arriving in a sharp blazer jacket and coordinating pleated skirt. The “Where Life Enters” author completed her look with a matching pink top and kept a black scarf draped around her neck.

Finishing Biden’s outfit was a pair of black knee-high boots. The silhouette had an elongated, triangular pointed toe and sat atop a block heel.

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements.

When it comes to fashion, Biden’s style is filled with chic and stylish pieces. She has mostly worn midi-length skirts, dresses, tailored silhouettes, collared coats and textured fabrics. For footwear, Jill’s choices are classic and sharp. She regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels including SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to discover Biden’s sharp style through the years.