Jill Biden Blooms in Florals & Valentino Pumps As She Donates Inauguration Day Dresses to ‘First Ladies Collection’

Jill Biden donated her inaugural dresses to the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in Washington today. The first lady spoke during the presentation of her ensembles, while clad in florals.

Biden donated the two dresses she wore during President Joe Biden’s inauguration day — her blue wool tweed dress designed by Alexandra O’Neill and her evening gown, a white wool dress with a matching cashmere coat designed by Gabriela Hearst.

“When I became first lady, I knew that people would start to care a lot more about what I wore. There have been times when I welcomed that spotlight, because I knew that my clothes could help me say something important. Like when I wore my ‘Vote’ boots on Election Day [in 2020] and my “Love” jacket during our first trip overseas. And then the more mundane times, when I wore a scrunchy to the bakery and it ended up on the nightly news,” she said during the event.

Biden’s dresses will join the “First Ladies Collection,” which has existed for more than 100 years and features historical inaugural gowns worn by her political predecessors, including Jacqueline Kennedy, Laura Bush, Michelle Obama, Melania Trump and many more.

US First Lady Jill Biden speaks during the presentation of her 2021 inaugural ensembles to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History in Washington, DC, on Jan. 25, 2023. CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

During the event, Biden was clad in a mid-length blue gown featuring a square neckline with short voluminous sleeves along with a shiny floral print in gold and green. The educator’s garment was belted to define the silhouette, making for a more dynamic appearance.

Opting for all-gold accessories, Biden layered on dainty pendant necklaces to match the gold detailing in her dress and her dangling earrings.

Anthea Hartig, Elizabeth MacMillan Director of the National Museum of American History, US First Lady Jill Biden, and Smithsonian Institution Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III stand for a photo during the presentation of Biden’s 2021 inaugural ensembles to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History in Washington, DC, on Jan. 25, 2023. CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

Opting for a sharp addition to her ensemble, Biden wore a pair of nude Garavani pumps from Valentino. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes, and a sturdy construction that offered the first lady a more comfortable experience.

For footwear, Jill’s choices are classic and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels including SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

PHOTOS: Check out Jill Biden’s classic style evolution.