Jill Biden & Melania Trump Go Viral for Lookalike Blue Dresses, Gloves & Heels From King Charles Coronation & Donald Trump Inauguration Parade

By Ashley Rushford
Ashley Rushford

Ashley Rushford

First lady Jill Biden brought bold blue style with a classic finish to King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s coronation at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday. Biden arrived at the event alongside her granddaughter Finnegan Biden.

For the occasion, Dr. Biden donned a regal blue skirt suit. Her ensemble consisted of a structured top and coordinating midi skirt. She complemented the outfit with matching gloves and a small square neutral-colored clutch.

Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England.
CREDIT: Getty Images

US First Lady Jill Biden arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him, and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)
First Lady Jill Biden arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort.
CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

Giving her look a chic touch, Biden added a blue bow to her hair, which was paired on the side and styled straight. As for footwear, Biden slipped into a pair of nude pointed-toe pumps. The timeless silhouette featured a sharp, pointed-toe, high counter at the back and was set on a thin stiletto heel.

Biden’s outfit immediately went viral on social media as some observers claimed it resembled the Ralph Lauren ensemble that Melania Trump wore to former President Donald Trump’s Inaugural Parade in 2017.

(Original Caption) 1/20/1961-Washington, DC-MArried couple, US President John F Kennedy (1917 - 1963) and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy (nee Bouvier, later Onassis, 1929 ‚Äì 1994) leave the capital building by car shortly after the former took the oath of office as President of the United States, Washington DC, January 20, 1961. President Kennedy, 43, the youngest man ever elected to the Presidency called for a global alliance against "Tyranny, Poverty, Disease, and War." President Kennedy took the oath of office at 12:51 P.M. Eastern, to become the 35th Chief Executive of the land.
President John F Kennedy (1917 – 1963) and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy in 1961.
CREDIT: Bettmann Archive

Melania’s wardrobe included a cropped turtleneck top that was paired with a coordinating midi dress, gloves and light-blue pumps. At the time, Melania’s look was notably compared to Jackie Kennedy’s coat dress by Cassini, which she also coordinated with long white gloves for John F. Kennedy’s inauguration in 1961.

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Inaugural Parade
(L-R) U.S. President Donald Trump waves to supporters as he walks the parade route with first lady Melania Trump during the Inaugural Parade on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.
CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to fashion, the first lady’s style is filled with chic and stylish pieces. She has mostly worn midi-length skirts, dresses, tailored silhouettes, collared coats and textured fabrics.

For footwear, Jill’s choices are classic and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman.

Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels including SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England.
CREDIT: Getty Images

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, will join other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace. 

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.

