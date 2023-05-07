Jill Biden Re-Wears White Gabriela Hearst Dress for Coronation Big Lunch With Granddaughter Finnegan Biden

Jill Biden chicly arrived at the Coronation Big Lunch in London on May 7. The event was hosted by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, in honor of community heroes, Ukrainian families who have fled war and youth groups in the U.K. Jill was accompanied by her granddaughter Finnegan Biden.

The first lady wore a white Gabriela Hearst cutout dress that featured a high neckline and an all-over embroidered design. She was also seen wearing the same lambskin dress when she met with Queen Letizia of Spain last September, during World Cancer Research Day in New York.

Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden during a lunch at Downing Street to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 07, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Jill solely accessorized with pearl earrings to keep the focus on the embroidered dress. She kept her bright blond hair in a softly waved style complimenting her minimal makeup that featured a nude pink lip.

Unfortunately, the first lady’s footwear was hidden from view. She most likely slipped into a pair of white pointed-toe pumps. She often steps out in classic and sharp styles of footwear from top labels like Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman.

Jill Biden, and granddaughter Finnegan Biden speak with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty (L) during a lunch at Downing Street. CREDIT: Getty Images

Finnegan accompanied her grandmother wearing a green HVN dress with white leather low-top sneakers.

Finnegan also accompanied her grandmother as she represented the United States at the coronation service for King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla. As the two arrived at Westminster Abbey yesterday, the first lady was seen wearing a blue Ralph Lauren suit and Marion Parke pumps while Finnegan wore a yellow Markarian cape dress with suede pumps.

Jill Biden, and granddaughter Finnegan Biden speak with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty (L) during a lunch at Downing Street. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is a religious and formal ceremony that precedes the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, joined other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.

