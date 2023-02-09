Diddy’s Daughters Jessie & D’Lila Combs Coordinate in Crewneck & Leggings at Kim Kardashian’s Skims Valentine’s Pop-Up Shop

Jessie and D’Lila Combs were a stylish sibling duo at Kim Kardashian’s Skims Valentine’s pop-up shop on Feb. 8. For five days, the shapewear brand will have a physical on-site location inside of a compact standalone cube at the Westfield Century City shopping center in Los Angeles.

The Combs sisters coordinated their outfits for the event. The pair posed alongside Kim Kardashian in all-black attire. D’Lila sported a loose-fitting crewneck with sleek black leggings. Jessie matched with her sister wearing the same crewneck, however she opted to complete her look with leggings that featured a checkered print on the side.

(L-R) D’Lila Combs, guest, Kim Kardashian, and Jessie Combs attend the Skims Valentine’s Shop Pop-Up at Westfield Century City on Feb. 8, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for SKIMS

The Combs sisters styled their hair half up, half down and curled the ends. The 16-year-old twins accessorized the look with small dainty earrings and rounded out the look with soft glam.

The angle of the photo didn’t allow for a peek at the twins’ footwear choice, however it is likely that they completed their look with trendy sneakers, slippers or sandals.

Kim Kardashian looked pretty in pink for the occasion, coordinating her outfit with the theme of the pop-up. The reality superstar and business mogul wore a cropped distressed jacket that she kept draped on her forearms. She complemented the outerwear with a plunging bralette and matching high-waist leggings.

Completing the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star’s look was a pair of charcoal knee-high boots. The silhouette had a sharp pointed toe and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Kim Kardashian attends the Skims Valentine’s Shop Pop-Up at Westfield Century City on Feb. 8, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for SKIMS

The Skims Valentine’s Day collection, which retails from $18-$148, includes lingerie sets, briefs, bras, thongs, bodysuits, onesies, separates and dresses, crafted from lace and latex in sheer and matte hues of pink, blue, black and red. The full collection is currently available on Skims’ website.

