Jessica Simpson Gives LBD a Sparkling Spin With Fringy Jacket & Knee-High Boots for Family Portrait With Ashlee Simpson

By Amina Ayoud
Jessica Simpson snapped a photo with her family, capturing a moment snuggled up close to her sister Ashlee Simpson, and parents Tina and Joe Simpson. The slideshow of celebratory images was posted to Jessica’s Instagram, showing pictures of her father’s 65th birthday celebration.

The “The Dukes of Hazzard” actress was outfitted in a black minidress featuring a lace-lined bodice. The garment was worn underneath a dazzling silver sequined jacket with a fringy quality that gave the outerwear textural interest.

For accessories, Jessica toted a mini black leather shoulder bag with silver hardware.

When it came down to footwear, Jessica sported black leather knee-high platform boots with rounded toes and an appealing glossy finish that transitioned into what appeared to be block heels ranging around 4 to 5 inches in height. The heel height certainly made the “A Little Bit” songstress much taller, while streamlining her silhouette thanks to the height of her shoes’ platform soles.

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

Jessica Simpson, Versace, boots, booties, black boots, leather boots, heeled boots, block heel boots, platform boots, skinny jeans, blue jeans, jacket, black jacket, leather jacket, tote bag, leather tote, Maxwell, daughter, basketball, Los Angeles
Jessica Simpson leaves a basketball game with her daughter, Maxwell, in Calabasas on Nov. 4, 2022.
CREDIT: @CelebCandidly/ Snorlax / MEGA

For footwear, the “Blonde Ambition” star frequently wears her own namesake brand’s pumps, boots and sandals. Outside of her namesake label, Jessica has also been spotted in platform sandals, pumps and heeled boots by Aquazzura, Saint Laurent and Stuart Weitzman over the years. Off-duty, she can be seen in ankle boots and comfy slides by Gucci, Sacai and Fendi.

PHOTOS: Take a look inside Jessica Simpson’s shoe wardrobe throughout the years.

