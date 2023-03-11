Jessica Simpson Takes Over HSN in Hot-Pink Barbiecore Dress & Silver Snake Block Heels With Mother Tina & Daughter Maxwell

Jessica Simpson made a stylish appearance on the Home Shopping Network (HSN) to promote the latest from her namesake fashion brand.

With her mom Tina Simpson and 10-year-old daughter Maxwell in tow, the multi-hyphenate went full Barbiecore in her first look. Taking on the trend, she donned a hot pink chiffon dress from her eponymous brand, with her mom matching her in a black version of the same look. Both mother and daughter also donned towering platform sandals with a metallic finish.

While the actress and singer, 42, sported the Bautista Platform Sandal in Silver Snake featuring a ribbed strap design and a 4.7-inch block heel, Tina Simpson opted for a gold style featuring a knot toe-strap detail. Each pair was set on a large platform.

As for Maxwell, the youngster was dressed in a colorful striped jumpsuit with billowy pants that eclipsed her shoes, with a classic denim jacket on top. “It’s a Fashion Family Affair! Thanks for havin’ us tonight @hsn! See you bright and early for round 2,” Simpson wrote on an Instagram post.

For another appearance with her mom, the Texas-born businesswoman can be seen wearing another long-sleeved dress designed with a thigh-high slit, but this time in a multicolored, nature-inspired print. She paired the yellow and green dress with the Charae Platform Wedge in Gold; the style is set on a 5.5-inch heel and 1.8-inch platform. Meanwhile, Tina wore a similar frock featuring a whimsical print and silver platform sandals, which also had a knotted toe strap.

Where footwear is concerned, Simpson tends to gravitate towards bold heels with big platforms, fun prints and cowboy boots. In addition to wearing styles from her own line, she is a fan of shoes from Versace, Saint Laurent and Stuart Weitzman. She also tends to favor everyday ankle boots and comfortable slides from the likes of Gucci and Fendi when off-duty.

