Jessica Simpson Goes Boho in Booties & Slip Dress to Celebrate Earth Day With Her Kids

Jessica Simpson opted for bohemian style as she celebrated Earth Day with her husband and children. She posted a montage of Instagram photos on Saturday with her family and captioned it, “HEART and EARTH…same letters. Just sayin’.”

The “Employee of the Month” actress wore a beige satin slip midi dress that featured spaghetti straps and lace paneling along the torso, neck and hemline which was finished with a frilled detailing.

Simpson accessorized the look with a pair of hoops and an assortment of silver toned rings, bracelets and necklaces that featured an oversized cross pendant necklace and a sparkling choker.

She also added to the look with a pair of oversized round sunglasses and a straw cowboy hat.

Simspon kept her bright blond hair in a sleek style complimenting her minimal makeup look that featured a smokey eye and a glossy nude lip.

The singer completed the outfit by slipping into a pair of beige ankle boots from her very own footwear line. The suede heels featured an indent cutout around the ankle and a pointed toe. The boots brought height to the look with a cuban heel that was about 3 inches tall. The heels are a part of Jessica Simpson’s Spring 2022 collection.

Jessica Simpson on the cover of FN’s October issue. CREDIT: Adam Franzino for the Jessica Simpson Collection

Simpson originally launched her footwear brand back in 2005 as a collaboration with Vince Camuto. However, the singer and her mother Tina Simpson recently regained control of the company in 2021 after Sequential Brands Group Inc, the former parent company, filed for bankruptcy protection. In an exclusive interview with FN in October 2021, Simpson said, “It means the absolute world to me to be able to take over complete ownership of my brand.”

Simpson has been favoring boho style lately. She was last seen modeling her latest Summer collection wearing ripped shorts with a boho-inspired top and clear platforms.

